Former Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich boss Paul Cook closing in on return to Chesterfield after latest developments
Paul Cook is closing in on a return to management with former club Chesterfield.
BBC Radio Sheffield have been reporting that talks over a possible Technique Stadium comeback have now taken place.
Meanwhile, Derbyshire Live claim a compromise is close to being struck over ‘stumbling blocks’ that looked set to scupper a deal.
Cook managed the Spireites between 2012-15, guiding them to the 2013-14 League Two title and the following season’s League One play-offs, where they were beaten by eventual winners Preston.
He was lured to Pompey in 2015 and lifted the 2016-17 League Two title for the Blues before controversially moving to Wigan.
The 54-year-old has been out of work since December following his sacking at Ipswich.
Chesterfield are without a manager after parting company with James Rowe.
He left the club on Friday by mutual consent, having been suspended on January 24 pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.
The Spireites are currently second in the National League table and take on league leaders Stockport tonight at Edgeley Park with the chance of overtaking them in the standings.