Former Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich boss Paul Cook closing in on return to Chesterfield after latest developments

BBC Radio Sheffield have been reporting that talks over a possible Technique Stadium comeback have now taken place.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire Live claim a compromise is close to being struck over ‘stumbling blocks’ that looked set to scupper a deal.

Cook managed the Spireites between 2012-15, guiding them to the 2013-14 League Two title and the following season’s League One play-offs, where they were beaten by eventual winners Preston.

He was lured to Pompey in 2015 and lifted the 2016-17 League Two title for the Blues before controversially moving to Wigan.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since December following his sacking at Ipswich.

Chesterfield are without a manager after parting company with James Rowe.

He left the club on Friday by mutual consent, having been suspended on January 24 pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.