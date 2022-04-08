The 38-year-old had been out of work since his departure from Ipswich Town’s backroom staff after Paul Cook’s sacking in December.

After a brief hiatus, he’s followed the latter to Chesterfield as a first-team coach with the view of taking the club back to League Two.

Following a run of disappointing results at Portman Road the ex-Fratton chief was dismissed before the turn of the year, as the club sat outside the play-off position.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he wasn’t out of management long, as he made an emotional homecoming to the Technique Stadium in February.

During his first spell in-charge of the Spireites from 2012 until 2015 he led the club from League Two to the League One play-offs, before departing for the south coast.

Roberts played a sizable part in his success in Derbyshire and continued his impressive displays in royal blue, by lifting the League Two title in 2017.

Gary Roberts scored 20 goals across two seasons for Pompey. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The ex-Huddersfield Town man became a favourite among the Fratton faithful, while netting 20 goals across two seasons at the club.

He then followed Cook to Wigan shortly after the championship success, before spells at Bala Town and Accrington Stanley led him back to the 55-year-old’s stewardship in Suffolk.

Now, their fourth partnership in seven years sees them aiming to climb back into the Football League, after dropping two divisions to the National League.

Chesterfield currently occupy a play-off position with seven games remaining in the campaign.

However, Cook’s return hasn’t inspired the automatic promotion challenge many expected, following an inconsistent run of results.

During his two months back at the helm, they’ve won only three league matches and have tasted defeat on four occasions.