Former Pompey winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has left Birmingham City, after turning down a new St Andrew’s Contract.

And reports from Nigeria claim the 23-year-old winger is now poised to join CSKA Sofia.

Former Pompey winger Viv Solomon-Otabor Picture: Joe Pepler

Solomon-Otabor joined Pompey on loan in January as he struggled for game time with his Championship parent club.

He made 10 Blues appearances during the second half of the season, scored the winner in Pompey’s 3-2 win at Walsall – and thanked the club for helping him enjoy his football again at the end of the season.

Kenny Jackett was open to the possibility of signing the wide man on a permanent basis, with the former Blackpool man’s contract at Birmingham due to expire.

However, the Blues manager’s attentions soon turned elsewhere, with winger Ryan Williams joining on a free transfer from Rotherham.

Solomon-Otabor’s contracted finally expired on June 30, turning down the offer of a one-year extension.

And he confirmed his intentions to look for a new challenge elsewhere on his Instagram account.

He said: ‘It’s been a tough decision but I have decided to move on from @bcfc.

‘I would like to thank the club and the staff for everything they have done for me I came to Birmingham as a young kid aged 15 and developed my way into the first team it’s been a journey with a lot of high ups and downs but god was always there for me with my friends and family.

‘Now I feel it’s time for me to move on and go and reach my goals and my targets thank you for everything @bcfc will forever be with me.’