Former Pompey youth product Jed Wallace is a reported target for Premier League Aston Villa.

According to The Express, Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to add the Millwall winger to his ranks after having the forward scouted extensively in recent weeks.

A fee in the region of £10m has been mentioned as a value the Lions have placed on the former Fratton favourite’s head.

That represents a sizeable leap in the reported £750,000 the Blues earned from the sale of Wallace to then Kenny Jackett’s Wolves in the summer of 2015.

The former Whitehawk youngster is enjoying one of his most productive seasons yet since leaving PO4.

Jed Wallace with the 2014-15 News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Year award

He has netted seven goals in 17 appearances for the Lions this term – stats that have endeared him further with fans at the Den.

Yet the energetic attacker is still 10 goals short of the 17 he netted in his final season with Pompey – his best campaign to date following his debut for the Blues against Plymouth at the start of the 2012-13 season.

If Wallace, who scored 30 goals in 121 appearances for Pompey, was to leave Millwall in a multi-million pound move, he would be the second Blues Academy product in recent months to command a huge transfer fee.

In the summer, former Pompey team-mate Adam Webster moved to Brighton from Bristol City for a fee believed to be around £20m.

