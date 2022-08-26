1. Russell Hoult

The keeper arrived at Pompey in January 2000 on loan from Derby, before he made the switch permanent a week prior to the game at Vale Park. The stopper made 44 outings for the Blues before a £450,000 move to West Brom in January 2001. Six years later, Hoult was sacked by the Baggies after an indecent video appeared online while he was wearing a club shirt. He would go on to have spells with Stoke, Notts County and Hereford before retiring in 2012 and managing Thringstone Miners Welfare for a season.

Photo: NationalWorld