Andy Cannon doesn’t want to be remembered as a Pompey flop.

The midfielder is determined to show his full prowess for Kenny Jackett’s side during this season’s League One promotion push.

Cannon moved to Fratton Park from Rochdale for £150,000 in January.

However, he made just two appearances before a quad injury kept him sidelined for three-and-a-half months.

Cannon's looked sharp during pre-season after recovering from his setback, though, impressing in friendly wins against UCD, the Hawks and Bognor.

The 23-year-old knows he has some critics to answer after a frustrating opening to his Blues career.

But Cannon has full belief in his own ability and knows he can make an impression.

He said: ‘When I was back at Rochdale, whenever we played against better teams and Championship sides in cup competitions, I played better against them.

‘I’ve been told by quite a few people I have got the ability and I’ve got to show people.

‘You can't do that by being injured and with the fan base at Pompey, but I know I can do it.

‘There’s a lot of competition but you’ve got to believe in yourself. If you don’t then you’re not helping yourself.

‘I believe in what I can do on the pitch and I’ve got to do it. I don’t want to have come down here and people call me a so-called flop.

‘I want to prove that I can play at a club like this.’