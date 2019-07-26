Have your say

It’s been exactly a month since Pompey reported back for pre-season training.

Following a six-week summer break after the League One play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, Kenny Jackett’s troops returned hungry ahead of a renewed promotion bid.

However, Nathan Thompson was not present.

The right-back had shelved contract talks in February, and with the Blues not reaching the Championship, he hoped to fulfil his ambition of playing in the second tier.

Thompson's two-year deal expired, with James Bolton arriving as his replacement.

But despite the start of the Football League season now only a week away, the former Swindon skipper still remains a free agent.

Nathan Thompson. Picture: Joe Pepler

Thompson’s former Fratton Park team-mates were unaware of his next move during the pre-season training camp in Dublin earlier this month.

That's despite the defender still being a part of in the players’ WhatsApp group at the time.

Meanwhile, there has been no news of him trialling at a club nor his name churned out of the rumour mill.

The 28-year-old was, until last week anyway, still living in the area after being pictured using a Gosport gym.

It still remains what Thompson's next move will be – but we wait with bated breath.