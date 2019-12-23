It was another victory at Fortress Fratton.

Pompey stretched their unbeaten streak at PO4 to 11 games with a 1-0 win over promotion-rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday.

And more impressively, the Blues remain just one of three Football League sides yet to be defeated on their own patch this season.

And should they avoid defeat against Wycombe on Boxing Day, it’ll mean Kenny Jackett’s side will have been beaten on the south coast just twice in the third tier in 2019.

Following the turn of the year, the Blues suffered a 1-0 loss to Blackpool (January 12) as well as that costly 3-2 reverse to Peterborough (April 30) which ended their automatic promotion hopes.

That’s the last time Jackett’s men were lost at Fratton Park, however.

Ronan Curtis celebrates his match-winner against Ipswich with Tom Naylor. Picture: Graham Hunt

Saturday’s win over the Tractor Boys was their 21st home game, with Ronan Curtis’ 50th-minute strike taking Pompey’s points tally to 42 from a possible 63.

This campaign, the Blues have beaten Tranmere, Bolton, Lincoln, Southend, Rotherham and now Ipswich, while there have been draws with Coventry, Burton, Gillingham, Oxford and Peterborough.

They’ve garnered 23 points, placing them fourth in the home form table.

Only League One leaders Wycombe and Championship pace-setters West Brom have also not been defeated at their respective grounds.

The Chairboys are surprisingly leading the third tier, with their home form chiefly the reason.

Gareth Ainsworth’s men have won nine and drawn two of their games at Adams Park, which accounts for 29 of their 43 points.

Wycombe, of course, will be hoping to hand the Blues their first Fratton loss of the campaign in three days’ time.

Meanwhile, West Brom are on track for a Premier League return and sit three points ahead of second-placed Leeds.

The Baggies have been better on the road, but they’re still to lose at The Hawthorns, having won six and drawn five.

What's clear is that Pompey need to improve on their travels if they’re to become a serious promotion contender this term.

They’ve been successful away from home just twice in League One at Doncaster and Rochdale.

All of their five losses have been on the road – at Shrewsbury, Sunderland, Wycombe, AFC Wimbledon and Accrington – and the Blues languish 14th in the away form table.