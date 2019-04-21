Have your say

The News’ sports writer Lewis Mason takes a look at what we discovered from Pompey’s impressive win at Burton Albion on Good Friday...

Fortune favours Pompey

Pompey's superb charge towards League One automatic promotion continued at Burton.

Matt Clarke's last-gasp goal ensured Kenny Jackett's troops made it six league wins on the spin.

But the Blues could count themselves a little fortunate to come away from the Pirelli Stadium with all three points.

Clarke's stoppage-time strike was much-debated – and left Burton incensed.

They were appealing for offside and handball against Nathan Thompson in the build-up.

But the goal stood and Pompey ensured they remained well in the race for a top-two place.

The Blues have been on a spectacular run to put automatic promotion in their hands with four games to go.

And they will be hoping fortune remains in their favour in what will be an enthralling final four games of the season.

Record breakers

The Blues' quest to reach the Championship has been built on a now record season in terms of away results.

Pompey’s win at Burton ensured they claimed 13 league victories away from Fratton Park across a campaign for the first time in the club’s history.

And the triumph against the Brewers pinpointed why their travels have been so fruitful this season.

Despite coming under sustained Burton pressure at times, Pompey displayed the grit and resilience that they’ve some time and again away from PO4 this term.

Liam Boyce’s equlaiser minutes after the restart threatened to dent the Blues’ ambitions of a top-two finish.

But Clarke’s stoppage-time strike was the perfect way for Jackett’s now record-breakers to become away day kings.

Title flashbacks

Few Pompey fans would have thought the fine run to the League Two title could ever be eclipsed.

Let alone the Blues threatening to better that finish and claim a second promotion in three attempts just two seasons later.

Under Paul Cook, Pompey were crowned champions on a day few supporters will ever forget back in 2017.

A run of seven wins from their final eight matches was enough to secure promotion – and the title to go with it following a final day victory over Cheltenham.

Lifting the League One title looks a long shot for Kenny Jackett’s in-form side.

However, automatic promotion is well within their grasp.

The Fratton faithful had seemingly given up hope of a top-two finish after defeat at Charlton last month left them eight points off the pace.

Yet, a remarkable run of six straight wins has left automatic promotion in their hands with four games to play.

And if they were to reach the Championship this season, it will live long in the memory – just like that League Two title win.