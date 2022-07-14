Kieron Freeman has been declared surplus to requirements, with the likes of Burton, Mansfield and Tranmere encouraged to intervene.

While the versatile Haji Mnoga is earmarked for a central-defensive future, despite 10 of his 12 Blues starts coming at right-back.

According to Danny Cowley, that now leaves Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson – recruited within eight days of each other – to scrap it out.

Former Rochdale and Preston man Rafferty is aged 28 and has 329 career appearances and seven goals to his name.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Swanson has still to make his Football League debut, although has featured six times in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The battle lines have been drawn – may the best man win.

Cowley told The News: ‘Joe is a player of real experience.

Pompey newcomer Zak Swanson in action against Qatar SC in Murcia, Spain, last week. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘He’s been very successful in League One before at Rochdale, playing more than 250 games, and, as a consequence, got a move to Preston in the Championship and also did well there.

‘We’ve got him at a really good time, he’s 28 and, although he didn’t play as much as he wanted to last year, these are the type of players we’re looking for.

‘These are good players that may be available this season who are off other people’s radar and, as a consequence, are available to us.

‘Joe’s a very good defender, excels in one-v-ones, defends the back post, marks from corners, he will also give us athleticism on the overlap and has good crossing ability.

‘It will be a nice balance between him and young Zak. I actually think Joe will be Zak’s best friend because he’ll be helping him every day.

‘I’ll leave it to them to fight it out, that’s what we want, we’re trying to have competition for places, we’re trying to bring young ones to the club.

‘It’s not always easy because the young players good enough to play at Pompey are not always available to us – and that’s the challenge.

‘That’s why we continue working hard in recruitment to keep finding these young ones that can help shape the future of the club.’

Rafferty is a former Liverpool under-18 skipper who played youth international football for the Republic of Ireland.

During his time at Preston, he featured at left-back as well as his favoured right-back role.

And that versatility also appeals to Cowley.

He added: ‘Joe is a right-back and versatile, so he can play right-back, right of the back three, left-back and right wing-back as well.

‘He had an education at Liverpool and is one of those rounded players technically with a good tactical understanding.

‘So he can play in different positions, which is important for us having a small squad.’

