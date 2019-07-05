Frank Lampard will ‘dangle the carrot’ to Mason Mount as he seeks to make his Chelsea first-team breakthrough next season.

And the new Stamford Bridge boss is reportedly ready to hand the former Purbrook Park pupil a new long-term deal.

Mason Mount battles Chelsea's N'golo Kante while on loan at Derby last season. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mount will reunite with Lampard after he succeeded Maurizio Sarri as Blues head coach on Thursday.

The midfielder, 20, spent last campaign on loan at Derby County where Lampard was in charge.

Mount scored 11 goals in 47 appearances as the Rams were defeated by Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

After spending the summer with England under-21s at the European Championships, Mount – who trained with Pompey as a junior – will now report back to the Blues for pre-season duty this summer.

Frank Lampard consoles Mason Mount following Derby's Championship play-off final loss to Aston Villa. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

With Chelsea under a transfer embargo, it means Lampard will have to work with what he inherits as Stamford Bridge.

That means he’s set to give youngsters like Mount and Fikayo Tomori, who was also on loan at Pride Park last term, an opportunity to impress.

And having been in the situation himself, Lampard knows Mount is capable of grasping his chance.

The Chelsea boss said: ‘I was fortunate enough to work with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori last year. Their attitudes stood out well.

‘The fact they came through the academy here – you could see it in how they held themselves, how they train, their manners off the pitch so that’s what I want to see, I want to work with those players, I want to dangle the carrot.

‘Can you work hard, can you compete, can you get in the team?’

‘I was that young player a very long time ago.

‘The one thing you want is the feeling that you can get into the first team, the feeling that the road that divides the academy to main building, is a road you can cross. And I think it comes from the top.’

Meanwhile, according to the Evening Standard, Lampard wants to tie Mount down to a fresh five-year contract.

He has two years remaining on his remaining deal.