Pompey fans during the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-108)

Fratton faithful deliver verdicts on Pompey transfers, loans, retained list, Mousinho, Championship and much more

By Mark McMahon
Published 16th May 2024, 19:30 BST

Last week we asked the Fratton faithful to give us their views on the 2023-24 League One-winning season, the forthcoming transfer window and the Blues’ upcoming Championship campaign.

As always the response was fantastic, with hundreds taking part. And already, we’ve published some of the results - including Pompey fans’ wishes to reward head coach John Mousinho with a bumper new contract.

But here’s the rest of the findings as Blues supporters shared their thoughts on a whole range of issues.

57% were expecting a place in the play-off to be the best Pompey would achieve this season. Only 4.1% of votes thought the Blues would win the league.

1. What were your expectations going into the 2023-24 season?

The top response here was the team spirit in the Pompey camp (24.9%). John Mousinho and Rich Hughes' recruitment were the next two most popular responses with 28.1% of the vote each.

2. What was the key factor behind Pompey's title success?

Pompey winning the League One title (53.4%) was the top answer here, with 24.9% claiming finally leaving League One gave them most satisfaction.

3. What provided you with the most satisfaction this season?

The top three answers here were: Conor Shughnessy (32.6%), Abu Kamara (27.1%) and Sean Raggett (26.7%).

4. Which player surprised you the most?

