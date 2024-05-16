Last week we asked the Fratton faithful to give us their views on the 2023-24 League One-winning season, the forthcoming transfer window and the Blues’ upcoming Championship campaign.
But here’s the rest of the findings as Blues supporters shared their thoughts on a whole range of issues.
1. What were your expectations going into the 2023-24 season?
57% were expecting a place in the play-off to be the best Pompey would achieve this season. Only 4.1% of votes thought the Blues would win the league.
2. What was the key factor behind Pompey's title success?
The top response here was the team spirit in the Pompey camp (24.9%). John Mousinho and Rich Hughes' recruitment were the next two most popular responses with 28.1% of the vote each.
3. What provided you with the most satisfaction this season?
Pompey winning the League One title (53.4%) was the top answer here, with 24.9% claiming finally leaving League One gave them most satisfaction.
4. Which player surprised you the most?
The top three answers here were: Conor Shughnessy (32.6%), Abu Kamara (27.1%) and Sean Raggett (26.7%).
