Pompey have surpassed 10,000 season-ticket sales for next season.

The Blues today beat last summer’s timeframe for reaching the notable landmark – by a day.

That figure includes more than 1,000 new holders for the 2019-20 League One campaign.

However, new seats previously declared available have now been sold ahead of the early bird deadline of Friday, June 28.

Meanwhile, last year’s season-ticket holders have until that date (5.30pm) before their seat is no longer reserved.

Following that, supporters wishing to move seats have the opportunity to lodge their request from Monday, July 1 (9am) until Tuesday, July 2 (5.30pm).

Then, on Wednesday, July 3, the remaining seats will go on general sale from 9am.

Fans can also call the Ticketmaster phone line on 0844 847 1898 (8am-8pm on weekdays and 8am-6pm on weekends) or visit the Anson Road ticket office (9am-5.30pm from Monday-Friday).