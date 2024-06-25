Fratton Park nearing landmark figure as magnificent Portsmouth faithful show their backing
Just 300 seats remain on sale before the club reaches its self-imposed ceiling of 15,000 holders for their Championship return.
With more than 2,000 fans occupying the waiting list, many can expect to be disappointed as the Blues struggle to cope with increased demand among the Fratton faithful.
Following the deadline expiry for existing season ticket holders to renew, from today those on the waiting list now have the chance to snap up the last 300.
Those numbered one to 200 have been offered the first opportunity, with the Blues working their way through each band on a daily basis until Wednesday, July 10, excluding Mondays and weekends.
Season tickets on general sale are scheduled for July 11, yet it remains improbable they will get that far, such is the high level of demand among supporters.
The club have set season ticket availability to a maximum of 15,000 for a number of years, thereby retaining the opportunity for walk-up sales.
The £12m redevelopment of Fratton Park has restored the stadium’s capacity back up towards 21,000, with the amount of seats having previously been reduced through health and safety issues in recent times.
And Pompey are keen not to shut out supporters who wish to attend the occasional match, with a number of seats set aside for non-season tickets.
Ultimately, a redeveloped North Stand remains key to boosting Fratton Park’s capacity to meet rising demand among supporters.
In the meantime, the following windows are available for those on the waiting list...
Tuesday, June 25 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1-200
Wednesday, June 26 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 201-400
Thursday, June 27 (10am) -Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 401-600
Friday, June 28 (10am) -Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 601-800
Tuesday, July 2 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 801-1,000
Wednesday, July 3 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,001-1,200
Thursday, July 4 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,201-1,400
Friday, July 5 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,401-1,600
Tuesday, July 9 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,601-2,000
Wednesday, July 10 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 2,000+
Thursday, July 11 (10am) - Men's general sale period begins
