Fratton Park is ready to put up the sold out signs as the scramble for the final season tickets gets underway.

Just 300 seats remain on sale before the club reaches its self-imposed ceiling of 15,000 holders for their Championship return.

With more than 2,000 fans occupying the waiting list, many can expect to be disappointed as the Blues struggle to cope with increased demand among the Fratton faithful.

Following the deadline expiry for existing season ticket holders to renew, from today those on the waiting list now have the chance to snap up the last 300.

Just 300 season tickets remain on sale as Fratton Park closes in on selling out. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Those numbered one to 200 have been offered the first opportunity, with the Blues working their way through each band on a daily basis until Wednesday, July 10, excluding Mondays and weekends.

Season tickets on general sale are scheduled for July 11, yet it remains improbable they will get that far, such is the high level of demand among supporters.

The club have set season ticket availability to a maximum of 15,000 for a number of years, thereby retaining the opportunity for walk-up sales.

The £12m redevelopment of Fratton Park has restored the stadium’s capacity back up towards 21,000, with the amount of seats having previously been reduced through health and safety issues in recent times.

And Pompey are keen not to shut out supporters who wish to attend the occasional match, with a number of seats set aside for non-season tickets.

Ultimately, a redeveloped North Stand remains key to boosting Fratton Park’s capacity to meet rising demand among supporters.

In the meantime, the following windows are available for those on the waiting list...

Tuesday, June 25 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1-200

Wednesday, June 26 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 201-400

Thursday, June 27 (10am) -Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 401-600

Friday, June 28 (10am) -Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 601-800

Tuesday, July 2 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 801-1,000

Wednesday, July 3 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,001-1,200

Thursday, July 4 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,201-1,400

Friday, July 5 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,401-1,600

Tuesday, July 9 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 1,601-2,000

Wednesday, July 10 (10am) - Sales for men’s waiting list numbers 2,000+