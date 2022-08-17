Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gas boss believes his side are going to show their mettle as they arrive in PO4 on Saturday after a 3-0 reverse at Barnsley.

Pompey beat Cambridge United 4-1 as they were suffering at Oakwell, to extend their unbeaten run since their last home reverse on January 31.

Barton is demanding his side deliver a response at Fratton Park.

He told Bristol Live: ‘I do think we had a couple who were a little bit rabbit in the headlights (at Barnsley) and that might come into my team selection for Saturday’s game.

‘For us, you win or you learn and we’ve got to learn those lessons as quickly as we can because there are going to be some big atmospheres and big stadiums.

‘Fratton Park, the crowd are on you. They’ve won 4-1 (against Cambridge) and they’ve got their tail up and they’ll certainly watch the footage of tonight’s game and they will probably lick their chops and look forward to us coming.

‘I’ve said to the lads in there don’t bother coming in on Thursday and Friday unless you’re ready for a war. You know what the Cowley’s teams are going to be like, with Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop, Morrison, Raggett. You’re going to be tested in all departments because they create a strong physical team.

Joey Barton.

‘Tonight, we haven’t stood up to that and we must be better.’

Barton did acknowledge his men will likely face a tumultuous campaign after their return to League One level.

He added: ‘I think there are going to be some moments like that (Barnsley) this season.

‘There are going to be times when a young, emerging group new to the division are going to have some tough afternoons.

‘For us, just not to lay a glove on them is the disappointing thing. We haven’t threatened anywhere near enough, we haven’t showed real creativity in the final third and far too many of our big players were miles off it tonight.

‘These boys have more than enough credit with me to not be getting after them at half time. It doesn’t serve a purpose really.

‘It’s not through the lads’ desire. You only have to look at last season to see the desire they showed in key moments, but also in the opening gambit of this season. I thought on Saturday they showed some real togetherness and teamship.