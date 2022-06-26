The old adage advises never to go back, yet over the last 20 years Pompey fans have seen a number of players wave farewell to the south coast, only to return at a later date.

The likes of Hall of Famers Steve Claridge, Guy Whittingham and Paul Walsh, plus Lee Bradbury and Eoin Hand, have been unable to resist another Fratton Park stint after departing.

But, in more recent times, there have been 13 others who have also enjoyed two Blues spells – and here we take a look at them…

1. Michael Drennan Michael Drennan. February 2014-May 2014 and September 2014-October 2014. Total; 14 games, 3 goals. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

2. Deon Burton February 1994-August 1997 and August 2002-July 2004. Total: 87 games, 17 goals. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

3. James Keene July 2004-May 2006 and January-March 2013. Total: 11 games, one goal. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

4. Shaun Cooper August 2000-August 2005 and January 2013-January 2014. Total: 32 games, two goals. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales