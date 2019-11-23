Fans have been expressing their opinion after Kenny Jackett admitted there was a degree of risk attached to Pompey January transfer plans.

Past experience shows the winter window is often a minefield, with none of last year’s six arrivals, in particular, able to apply the finishing touch to the Blues’ promotion push.

Jackett has, however, backed his recruitment team to negotiate those potential problems and minimise the risks involved, with the Blues targeting quality over quantity this time around.

Thirty-nine days remain before the window opens on New Year’s Day, giving Pompey time to hone their strategy.

In the meantime, fans have been getting in touch offering their opinion on how the window should be navigated...

Barrie Jenkins: Judging on previous forays into the market and the huge mistakes made, I’m not overly hopeful they will get this one right.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

I’ve mentioned before, no club is going to let “first team ready, ready to go” players leave unless a significant fee is paid plus wages.

Chris Scott: Funny last Jan we bought Cannon, he was unfit and got injured and there was much criticism of him and the purchase, now people can't understand why he doesn't play!

January signings are fraught with difficulties, you are either spending top dollar to get someone who is playing well, or adding someone to the squad who has barely played for 5 months.

Ryan Crockford: Experience is what we need, not kids, not loanees, definitely not injured players (cough isgrove cough).

Geoff Elliott: Whats the point? Kenny never plays a style to attract anyone. And if they were any good they’d be playing regular already.

Shawn Woodward: Get a specialist no10 if going to continue this awful system and a ball playing midfielder.

Peter Walsh: We simply cannot compete in a market where the top two divisions can spend millions on players who quite frankly aren't worth the transfer fees demanded.

So a policy of buying quality only will be very costly and I don't think the Eisners are prepared to spend money.

That means we will need to comb the divisions - both league and non-league - and hope to find hidden gems at bargain prices - or go down the loan pathway.

The fact is neither way is guaranteed to be successful - there are simply too many variables that can conspire to deny success in this game.

@TWalkerSports: January 2019 saw lots of movement in the window but Pompey weren't able to bring in the right players.

What's going to be different this time?

@Imposter66: A No10. There..that wasn't so difficult was it?