News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
20 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
21 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Fresh twists expected in League One as final positions of Portsmouth, Derby, MK Dons and rivals predicted - gallery

A look at where Portsmouth and their League One rivals are likely to end up with just one game remaining.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Portsmouth’s season will end in disappointment after missing out on a playoff spot this season.

Pompey came up short in their pursuit of the top six after settling for a few too many draws in recent weeks. Preparations for next season will now begin ahead of the summer, with just one game remaining from this point. Meanwhile, the jostling for position will continue in and around the top six, and indeed at the bottom of the League One table.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest FiveThirtyEight predictions to see where Portsmouth and their rivals are on course to end up with one game remaining. Take a look below as we start at the bottom with the four teams on course to be relegated, according to the data.

Points - 28

1. Forest Green Rovers

Points - 28

Photo Sales
Points - 42

2. Accrington Stanley

Points - 42

Photo Sales
Points - 45

3. Morecambe

Points - 45

Photo Sales
Points - 45

4. Milton Keynes Dons

Points - 45

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyLeague One