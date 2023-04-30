A look at where Portsmouth and their League One rivals are likely to end up with just one game remaining.

Portsmouth’s season will end in disappointment after missing out on a playoff spot this season.

Pompey came up short in their pursuit of the top six after settling for a few too many draws in recent weeks. Preparations for next season will now begin ahead of the summer, with just one game remaining from this point. Meanwhile, the jostling for position will continue in and around the top six, and indeed at the bottom of the League One table.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the latest FiveThirtyEight predictions to see where Portsmouth and their rivals are on course to end up with one game remaining. Take a look below as we start at the bottom with the four teams on course to be relegated, according to the data.

1 . Forest Green Rovers Points - 28 Photo Sales

2 . Accrington Stanley Points - 42 Photo Sales

3 . Morecambe Points - 45 Photo Sales

4 . Milton Keynes Dons Points - 45 Photo Sales