Have your say

It dominates a wall on the players’ common room at Pompey’s training ground.

‘The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning’ reads the quote attributed to Pele

Brett Pitman fought back from exiled from Pompey's playing squad to captaining them to Checkatrade Trophy victory. Picture: Joe Pepler

Certainly the Checkatrade Trophy triumph was emotionally heightened among fans following years scrapping for the club’s ongoing existence.

Yet such motivational words also correlate to those etching their names in Fratton folklore on Sunday.

Many of Kenny Jackett’s men have triumphed against football hardship to secure their glorious achievement.

On his previous visit, Nathan Thompson was stretchered off for Swindon after five minutes, weeping in the Wembley dressing during a 4-0 League One play-off final loss.

Then, during his 70th Pompey appearance, the right-back registered his maiden goal through an 82nd-minute leveller.

Pompey’s other goal from open play arrived from Jamal Lowe, who saw service with nine non-league clubs after departing the Football League.

Paul Cook handed him a second chance – and he famously netted twice as a substitute to secure League Two promotion at Notts County.

Oli Hawkins, whose penalty secured the Checkatrade Trophy, tumbled out of the Football League with Dagenham & Redbridge before brought back by Kenny Jackett .

A figure who continues to struggle winning over portions of the Fratton faithful, perhaps now his team attributes will be recognised.

Elsewhere, the Checkatrade Trophy was once Christian Burgess’ sole source of first-team minutes, before handed a comeback through Jack Whatmough’s injury.

The popular Gareth Evans was dropped for the final, yet produced a man-of-the-match performance from the bench.

Ben Close attended Pompey’s 2008 FA Cup triumph as an 11-year-old.

The midfielder was on loan at Eastleigh when the Blues claimed League Two, now he's a silverware-winning regular.

Finally, Brett Pitman was an unused substitute in the semi-final at Bury, during a period when axed from the squad for four games. At Wembley, he was skipper.

So many personal success stories. It wasn’t just the fans that Sunday meant the world to.