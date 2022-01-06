Now Cam Pring is a Championship regular, one of Bristol City’s star performers and has today been handed a new two-year deal.

It has been a remarkable season for the 23-year-old, who started just six league fixtures at Fratton Park.

Taken on loan by Pompey at the start of the 2020-21 season, it represented his first at League One level following spells at Hereford, Newport County, Cheltenham and Walsall.

Pring would be utilised mainly as back-up to Lee Brown at left-back, while serving as a regular in cup competitions.

Nonetheless, he demonstrated his ability as a pacy, attack-minded full-back, keen to get forward and energetic enough to maintain defensive responsibilities.

The loanee was deputising for the injured Brown when the Blues claimed League One’s top spot in December following a 2-0 success at Hull.

Featuring at left-back, that result ensured Kenny Jackett’s side led the table at Christmas – but would prove to be Pring’s final appearance.

Cam Pring struggled for League One minutes during his Pompey loan spell last season - but is now a Championship regular with Bristol City. Picture: Joe Pepler

With injury issues at Bristol City, they initiated a January recall, much to the Blues’ disappointment.

However, it was taken out of his hands and he departed after 15 appearances, of which nine arrived in League One.

Unfortunately for the likeable defender, he tore his hamstring in training days following his Ashton Gate return and never played against last season.

Still, with ex-England under-21 international Jay Dasilva out of favour, Pring has been boss Nigel Pearson’s preferred left-back choice since the summer.

Having made his Robins debut in August, he has totalled 20 matches so far this term, including 13 Championship starts, to establish himself in their first-team.

Pring has served at left-back, left wing-back, on the left wing and, recently against Millwall, operated on the left of a back three for 45 minutes.

His consistent displays have catapulted him among the leading performers for the 15th-placed club this season, rewarded with a fresh deal.

His contract keeps him at Ashton Gate until 2024, with a further year’s option, news inevitably well received by supporters.

And Pring is expected to retain his place for the visit of Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

