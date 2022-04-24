Then the double act reunited at Fratton Park – and a frequent target for ridicule was transformed into The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

Now Cowley has lifted the lid on how the central defender continues to thrive under his watchful eye.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents his finest season during three years at Fratton Park, coinciding with his former Lincoln manager Cowley being permanently appointed this summer.

And following a 3-1 win over Gillingham, Cowley has praised how the 28-year-old has adapted his game following some fine tuning.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘That award says everything about Sean and him as a boy, because he has this unbelievable courage and bravery on the pitch.

‘It’s not only throwing his head in where it hurts, but also in terms of the way that he trains.

Danny Cowley reveals how Sean Raggett has managed to fine-tune his game to earn Pompey Player of the Season honours. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Since the moment we came in, we’ve tweaked some of what he was doing on the training pitch – and he’s a brilliant trainer, so competitive and always wants to win.

‘We’ve done some work with his defensive footwork in the one-v-one moment, defending the space behind him, while he’ll always stay out and work on the timing of his aerial duties, which is obviously a big part of the game.

‘I think he passed the ball well against Gillingham. We ask a lot of our centre-halves in terms of possession and he has really developed in that area as well.

‘Sean had a difficult start here and got his fair share of criticism, but that would just have spurred him on and motivated him to dig deep, fight and show all the quality he possesses.

‘I am so proud that he came through that period and has gone on to have such a consistent season.

‘He’s very, very deserving of the Player of the Season award.’

Now supporters are hoping the defender remains at Fratton Park, with his contract expiring at the season’s end.

Cowley added: ‘Rags is an integral part of what we are trying to build here.

‘I’ve obviously got a good relationship with Rags, we feel we are good for each other. I know he would like to stay and we’re going to try to make that happen.

‘I have been in football long enough to know until it’s signed then anything can happen.

‘This is a great club, we have a good relationship, we get the best out of each other and it’s a relationship we know works.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron