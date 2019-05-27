Forgotten man Louis Dennis is weighing up his Pompey future.

But Kenny Jackett insists he wants the attacker to remain at Fratton Park next season.

Dennis has understandably been disillusioned following a maiden Blues campaign which yielded just one League One outing.

In total, the free transfer recruit from Bromley made eight appearances this term.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Pompey for another 12 months, yet his on-going frustration at lack of game time has now come to a head.

And Jackett will leave it to Dennis to decide his next step.

He said: ‘He is not somebody I am pushing to move on, it will be very much up to Louis in what he decides to do.

‘He’s a talented player and halfway through a two-year contract coming out of non-league.

‘In terms of reserve matches, he’s had his better games up front funnily enough, in the number nine position. He brings something different and is a good finisher.

‘He’s one of those players we will wait and see in terms of what happens this summer.

‘Louis has indicated he wants to think about the situation, he is frustrated about not playing.

‘QPR in the FA Cup was his last game – and he's thinking about his situation at the moment.’

Dennis’ most recent outing was the FA Cup replay at QPR in February.

Replaced by Gareth Evans on the hour mark in the 2-0 Loftus Road defeat, the forward would make just three further squads for the remainder of the season.

With injuries impacting upon play-off semi-final selection against Sunderland, Dennis was an unused substitute for both legs.

Meanwhile, he was also left out of the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final and final squads, despite performing impressively in earlier rounds.

That includes his only Pompey goal – during a 2-0 victory at Southend in January.

The Fratton faithful have often questioned Dennis’ continued lack of involvement, although Jackett revealed there had been asthma issues.

He added: ‘Louis has had asthma and eczema – and one goes with the other.

‘He’s had spells when he has needed an inhaler, but generally he has been okay, I just think sometimes your body reacts.

‘These allergies come in for different reasons, but he controls it well. We knew about it, it’s not something which has held him back.

‘I do think, in terms of talent and ability, he is there. We will see how the summer goes for him, certainly for me it will be interesting to watch him in pre-season.’