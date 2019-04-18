Have your say

HE arrived to replace a left-back who’d picked up a season-ending knee injury on his debut.

But Damien McCrory would represent Pompey just three times before picking a similar long-term setback.

Damien McCrory limps off against Fleetwood. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Burton full-back joined the Blues on transfer deadline day in August 2017 until the January.

It came after Tareiq Holmes-Dennis limped off in the curtain-raiser victory over Rochdale.

McCrory made a good start to his Fratton Park career, featuring for 90 minutes at AFC Wimbledon and Northampton.

However, he was then forced off after 21 minutes of Pompey’s 4-1 victory against Fleetwood.

While the Irishman did recover from his initial complaint, it recurred in training and he wouldn’t don the star & crescent again before his loan deal expired.

When he eventually regained full fitness, McCrory would feature eight times as the Brewers were relegated from the Championship.

He’s made 18 appearances for Nigel Clough’s men this term and looks set to start on the bench when Pompey travel to Burton tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old is someone who Kenny Jackett regards as ‘very capable.’

The Blues boss said: ‘It was a frustrating time for him with his injuries.

‘I’ve got to say that he did look a very capable left-back in the games that he played for us.

‘Colin Daniel has come in and played most of the time for Burton but should he be called upon Damien’s an experienced and good player.

‘In his time here, there were some frustrating times but he is a very capable player.

‘He was a very good lad and very professional.

‘He’s got a lovely left foot, offers good service and wouldn’t let anyone down whoever he played for.’

McCrory was one of several players who auditioned for the permanent left-back role last season.

Brandon Haunstrup, Dion Donohue and Wolves loanee Sylvain Deslandes all had spells there.

But Lee Brown has firmly made the position his own since arriving from Bristol Rovers last summer.

Jackett added: ‘Damien’s Pompey career was just glimpses rather than a sustained spell. Lee Brown’s had a consistent season. Through injury, Damien couldn’t find that consistency.’