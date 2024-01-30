John Mousinho criticised Pompey's defending at the death in their 2-2 draw at Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho rued late defensive ‘madness’ as Pompey let victory slip through their grasp at the death.

Callum Lang’s debut goal appeared to have handed the Blues a 2-1 success at Oxford United, having fought back from behind.

However, on 90 minutes, the U’s drove at the visitors’ exposed defence and, when Mark Harris’ shot was saved by Will Norris, substitute James Henry levelled from close range,

It was frustration for Mousinho, with Pompey spurning the chance to stretch their lead at the top of League One to five points.

Instead it was a 2-2 draw - and he criticised their late defending,

He told The News: ‘We just didn’t see the game out properly. We had a goal kick, we put it into the channel on the right wing and all of a sudden found ourselves being broken in three v three at the back.

‘Whatever happened in the final third that’s one thing, but we have to be much, much better, making sure that we are locked off and organised. We just looked like we lacked a bit of organisation there.

‘This side, 99 per cent of the time this season, have seen those games out and come away with three points.

‘The part where Henry scores I’m less concerned about, I am much more concerned about the fact there was a shot in the first place. With five minutes to go, we should be seeing these games out.

‘We were the dominant side in the second half. We were the dominant side in the first half without really creating much and being too negative in the way we played, but controlled the game.

‘As soon as we decided to be a bit more positive and create some chances we did it - then a bit of madness at the end cost us.’

On the flip side, the 62nd minute introduction of Lang off the bench proved a success with an hugely encouraging display.

Mousinho added: ‘He looked energetic, he looked lively, he looked like he was going to make things happen, I know that is a bit of a broad stroke, but that is why we brought him to the club.