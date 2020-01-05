Gaffer for a Day, Ryan Stillwell, aged 27 from Stubbington, assesses Pompey’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Fleetwood...

So was that deserved?

Steve Seddon was Gaffer for a Day Ryan Stillwell's choice for man of the match in the 2-1 win at Fleetwood in the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

I wouldn’t say there were any outstanding performers but, considering our away woes, it was a good, gritty game overall.

It was what we deserved too. Paddy Madden blazed a couple over the bar, but we created more quality chances than they did.

I can see how away displays have improved since Accrington and, game-by-game, we have done a bit more each time.

Fleetwood were a threat times and put Sean Raggett under pressure, but we came through.

Who stood out for you?

Marcus Harness caused trouble for Fleetwood and, for the second game running, made spaces between the lines and found half a yard to work with.

But considering Steve Seddon didn’t have a full training session, to make the impact he did was superb, so he is my man of the match.

I liked the fact he talked and didn’t look shy, you could hear him screaming for the ball at times, he wanted the responsibility and was demanding it.

He’s got a bit of a peg on him too, the way he can put in those dipping free-kicks made it hard for defenders to get true clearances.

Who next in the cup then?

I want a new ground to visit, FA Cup adventures, that’s what it is all about, somewhere I haven’t been before.

Of the current 92 clubs, I have been to 69 of them, with the likes of Tottenham definitely top of my list.

Considering I work on Pompey Live with Jake ‘Pompey’ Smith for Express FM, I would also love to cover a Pompey game at Anfield.

I went to university near Liverpool and know a lot of their fans, so it would be fantastic to meet up with them again.

What other business would you like Pompey to do this transfer window?

We need a leader – and it doesn’t matter whether it is a centre-back or central midfielder.

Pompey require someone who can compose the troops when under pressure, such as late on against Fleetwood.

Once they pulled one back in stoppage time, during the 2-3 minutes which followed, our players were panicking, while Anton Walkes was booked for kicking the ball away.

We need a leader on the field and communicator to organise us during periods when under the cosh.



Alex Bass 6

James Bolton 7

Christian Burgess 6

Sean Raggett 5

Steve Seddon 7

Tom Naylor 7

Anton Walkes 6

Marcus Harness 7

Andy Cannon 6

Ronan Curtis 7

John Marquis 7