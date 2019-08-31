Gaffer for a Day David Brooks, aged 46, from Fratton, gives his pre-match thoughts on Pompey’s trip to Blackpool...

I’m expecting Pompey to get three points.

Our start to the season has been hit and miss – I wasn’t at the Coventry game because I was away.

However, I’m happy how we have started the campaign. We’ve got the squad, we have a strong bench and we should be finishing in the top two.

Blackpool have had a good start but this will be a really strong test for them because we have a good side.

If we need to bring players on, Brett Pitman and Ellis Harrison have got goals in them.

It will be a very good test against a very good Blackpool side.

Before the transfer window closes, I’d personally bring in another left-back to cover Lee Brown’s injury – even if it’s a short-term deal.

James Meredith has Championship quality and knows what the division is all about.

He has proven experience and if he impresses then I’d give him a short-term contract until the window opens again.

The only change I would make from QPR is starting Andy Cannon in the number-10 role.

When he came on, we were more energetic. No disrespect to Gareth Evans, but Cannon changed the game for me and needs to make that position his own now.

It was the first time I watched Ross McCrorie play at Loftus Road. He was full of energy and I can see why Rangers rate him so highly.

He has a great engine and the cross he put in for Marcus Harness’ goal was unbelievable.

I’d keep Tom Naylor in central defence with Paul Downing. He was strong, composed and naturally looked at home – what a good partnership they had.

Christian Burgess naturally fitted into the right-back role and we had a very strong back line.

Brandon Haunstrup got more and more confident as the game went on so that’s the team that I’d start with.

David’s starting line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Tom Naylor, Brandon Haunstrup, Ross McCrorie, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis.