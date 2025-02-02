Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gaffer For A Day Brendon Bone, aged 52, from Bursledon, assesses Pompey’s goalless draw with Burnley...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So what did you make of that?

It was really disciplined, we were the better team and created chances - we could have won it. I don’t think Nicolas Schmid really had a save to make

What made a difference is having two centre-halves to go and win the ball. We looked completely different against Burnley. By the way, Marlon Pack has filled in fantastically well when we didn’t have two fit centre-halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Atkinson looked superb, it was great to see Conor Shaughnessy playing again and all the conspiracy theorists can be quiet now. It makes a massive difference.

Gaffer For A Day Brendon Bone was impressed with Andre Dozzell's display against Burnley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

We now look like a team that can compete against some of the bigger sides, so, when we go away, hopefully we won’t have the same issues over the last couple of weeks where we’re having to rest players.

Although saying that, our front four looked shattered against Burnley, Lang especially, it was probably one of his worst games at home.

Burnley’s goalkeeper James Trafford irritated a few didn’t he?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You see it lots and lots now, goalkeepers going down pretending they’re injured and calling the physios. Yet the minute the physios come on, all their players run to the touchline for instructions off the manager.

It is clearly orchestrated as a time out - and the authorities have to get on top of it. It’s time-wasting and it’s poor.

Trafford is a clown. He saved two penalties against Sunderland the other week, wasting three or four minutes per penalty, and ended up saving both.

He loves it, hanging off the crossbar and being the centre of attention. It’s time-wasting, but Burnley are winning games and not conceding goals.

Who was your man of the match?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has to be Andre Dozzell, he was head and shoulders above everyone else, I thought he was superb.

After being cautioned after two minutes, I thought it would put him in trouble, but it didn’t stop him playing. He broke up their play superbly, he was pretty much the catalyst in everything in terms of defending.

He broke their play up when they did play, although, let’s be honest, they aren’t the most exciting team in the world.

Pompey boss John Mousinho after the 0-0 draw with Burnley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Isaac Hayden plays a lot deeper, so it almost leaves Freddie Potts isolated. When Potts and Dozzell are a two and they work off each other, it feels to me like a proper midfield.

And what of the remaining transfer window?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need a couple more attacking players. We certainly need a winger to take some of the pressure off Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy.

Adil Aouchiche is more of a number 10, I’m not sure about Thomas Waddingham, we have Mark O’Mahony to come back, so I’m not sure they will strengthen up front. So maybe we need one more winger.

With Shaughnessy coming back and Regan Poole not that far away, that’s probably enough at the back.

As for the signing of Cohen Bramall, he’s played a lot of Championship football and we don’t have a back-up for Connor Ogilvie, so it makes sense.

Nicolas Schmid - 7

Zak Swanson - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Rob Atkinson - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Freddie Potts - 7

Andre Dozzell - 8

Matt Ritchie - 7

Callum Lang - 6

Josh Murphy - 7

Colby Bishop - 6