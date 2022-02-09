Gaffer: Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s behaviour was disgusting and he should be fined - but it's too early to write off Portsmouth's season

What did you make of last night’s match?

I actually really enjoyed the first half, although we started slowly I thought we looked calm and comfortable.

I thought it was disappointing that we didn’t go into half-time more than two goals ahead, I thought we had the chances to be three or four nil up and I don’t think we ever looked in real danger in the first period.

The first 15-20 minutes of the second half it didn’t even look like we were in the game, after they scored it was very nervy from there and real nail-biting stuff but I thought the changes worked really well in closing the game out.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink should be fined by the FA because his behaviour was absolutely disgusting.

I know you want your manager to be fighting an argument for the team and getting as much as the ref as possible, but he was outrageous.

Who was the player that stood out for you the most?

It was really tough between Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

Thompson was almost like a one man midfield and he was absolutely everywhere, breaking up the play, recovering the ball everywhere and was excellent.

But at the same time, Jacobs is what we’ve been missing the whole season until now and every good chance going forward, where we looked like scoring, goes through him.

With the goal and an assist it has to go to Jacobs.

Michael Jacobs is surround by his Pompey teammates as he puts the Blues 2-0 up and was Gaffer For A Day, Reuben Alloby's man of the match.

Hayden Carter again stood out in defence, what do you make of his improvement?

I thought he was brilliant. It was really nice to see a defender of ours making proper runs forward.

I think when you play three centre-halves you have to have one that’s good at stepping out and joining the midfield and he does that brilliantly.

Even though he made a mistake at Sunderland, he’s always looked solid and I don’t think his place in the team was ever in doubt.

I’d actually like to see us sign him on a permanent if we can.

What do you expect from the rest of the campaign?

I hope there’s still a chance to get to the play-offs and I want to be optimistic and believe we can just reach them.

We’ve got a good run of fixtures coming up so that can only be a good thing.

I think we can beat Doncaster and if we can get a bit of a run going but I’d like to think we have enough to push for that sixth spot.

There’s a lot of talk around the fanbase about writing the season off, but I think with 17 games left it’s too early to write it off just yet.

Pompey ratings

Gavin Bazunu - 6

Hayden Carter - 7

Sean Raggett - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Mahlon Romeo - 6

Louis Thompson - 9

Michael Jacobs - 9

Denver Hume - 6

Ronan Curtis - 8

Tyler Walker - 4

George Hirst - 5

