John Black, aged 29 from Copnor, gives his view on Pompey’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Coventry...

Well, what can you say about that?

Gaffer for a Day, John Black, made John Marquis his man of the match against Coventry. Picture: Robin Jones

At 10 men we let them dominate the midfield, they were all over us.

It showed how much we missed Matt Clarke and Nathan Thompson. Sean Raggett was poor and Paul Downing had the look of a 1980s footballer hoofing it away.

Then Kenny Jackett brought off Gareth Evans for Christian Burgess. Next, when it was 3-3, brought on Brett Pitman for Raggett!

Tactically, the manager doesn’t see what everyone else was seeing.

And the full debut of Raggett?

He looked poor, out of his depth and not at all comfortable on the ball.

I would have played Burgess anyway, you know what you get with him. There may be the odd mistake, but nine out of 10 games he gives a strong performance.

Raggett can go back on the bench. It’s a shame for the lad, but he was really poor.

Who was your man of the match?

I love effort from players and John Marquis didn’t give up, which was fantastic to see.

No-one was up there with him in attack and when he was given a decent ball he finished it, which we know he can do.

He chased everything down and the celebration when he scored demonstrated how much it meant to him.

Marquis’ record shows he’s a good player and I’m expecting him to keep on scoring.

What next?

The players have to take some responsibility, but the manager picks the system and the line-up.

Jackett seems old fashioned and won’t give in to playing a second striker.

I think it is too early to say ‘Jackett out’, but I’d like to see a change of fortunes in the next two or three games – otherwise in October I’ll be calling him out.

We are going to be mid-table and scraping into the play-offs unless a big change happens.

Craig MacGillivray - 6

Ross McCrorie - 6

Paul Downing - 6

Sean Raggett - 5

Lee Brown - 6 (Brandon Haunstrup - 6)

Tom Naylor - 5

Ben Close - 5

Gareth Evans - 6

Marcus Harness - 7

John Marquis - 7