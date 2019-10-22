Gaffer for a Day, Steve Ayling, aged 57 from La Marina, Spain, looks ahead to Pompey’s clash with Lincoln...

The dog’s abuse towards Kenny Jacket needs to stop.

Disagree with team selections, that’s fine, but don’t stand there and abuse the bloke, it’s disgusting, he doesn’t deserve that, he has always been a nice fella.

I was at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and didn’t like to see it or hear it. Never have I been in a crowd so divided, arguments were going on among the fans, it’s not everybody that wants him out.

However, normally if you have division between manager and supporters there is only ever one winner – the supporters.

I admit, I’m baffled sometimes by his substitutions, I just can't work it out, and the same went for Saturday. And how can John Marquis go from prolific to how he is now?

It’s a sorry affair there at the moment. Even during the Great South Run, I came out of the dockyard and into Queen Street to hear people singing ‘We want Jackett out’!

Against Lincoln, we must pair Ellis Harrison and Marquis up front, we have to try it, play them together and stretch people.

Marquis made some fantastic runs, but no-one picked him out, and the bloke got fed up in the end.

That comes from midfield creativity. Ben Close did well at the start of the season, but his confidence is now shot, it’s all sideways passes and not looking to go forwards. Give him a rest and bring Andy Cannon in.

We also have two full-backs who couldn’t cross a road, absolutely appalling. Lee Brown gets down there well and can’t cross, while James Bolton was right in front of me three times and had a chance to cross unchallenged, yet still couldn't do it.

Pompey (4-3-3): MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Haunstrup, Cannon, Naylor, Williams, Harrison, Marquis, Harness.