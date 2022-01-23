Joe Morrell was Gaffer For A Day Paul Fletcher's choice as man of the match at Sunderland. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

What are your thoughts on that?

I can't believe we lost it, although I couldn’t see us winning either. Boring Pompey.

We played really well in the opening 40 minutes, only to give them a nice, easy goal. As we’ve seen in the last 3-4 games, we’re not creating chances to come back from that.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When trying to play out from the back, Sean Raggett, Ronan Curtis and Hayden Carter were all caught in possession. Just clear it, it’s Sunday League stuff.

Having said that, it wasn’t a bad performance. The midfield was quite solid, as was the defence, we never looked like conceding – but became our own worst enemy.

Michael Jacobs made an eye-catching impact, didn’t he.

We need someone to create chances – and Jacobs has to start. It confuses me why he isn’t.

If we can keep him fit, he is probably up there as one of the better players in this league, as proven during his time at Wigan. It’s just keeping him fit.

He came off the bench at Sunderland, drove forward, wanted to run with the ball, and it was great to see. We really needed that.

I couldn’t even tell you why he’s not in the team at the minute. Looking at him coming on at Gillingham and scoring in November, he can make things happen.

Who stood out for you?

Joe Morrell was my man of the match and once again reminded us what a very, very good player he is.

He picked up every second ball, was everywhere, with his movement well above everyone else’s in the Pompey team.

Morrell has more of a footballing brain than some of the players, he was a stand-out against Sunderland and you can see why he’s an international.

When we look to play it through him, we usually win matches. Unfortunately, that wasn’t quite the case on Saturday.

Denver Hume appears to be incoming, what do you make of that signing?

We’ve currently got Reeco Hackett at left wing-back and he’s awful, I don’t know how he gets into the side.

I would rather play Lee Brown than Hackett. He gets up and down and, although not as quick, can put a ball into the middle at least once in every five attempts. Unlike Hackett.

Hackett twists and turns and ends up putting the ball out of play. He was so frustrating to watch at Sunderland, there’s no hiding away from the way he performed.

I think he is way above his level with us and wouldn’t give him a new deal. Then again, I don’t see him in training every week.

Gavin Bazunu – 7

Hayden Carter – 5

Sean Raggett – 5

Clark Robertson – 6

Mahlon Romeo – 7

Reeco Hackett – 5

Joe Morrell – 9

Louis Thompson – 6

Marcus Harness – 6

Ronan Curtis – 6

Tyler Walker – 6

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron