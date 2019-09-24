Gaffer for a Day, Adam Tungatt, aged 28 from Watford, looks ahead to Pompey’s Carabao Cup clash against arch-rivals Southampton...

The fans started to turn on Kenny Jackett after the defeat at Wycombe – and I fear that will only get worse if we lose 3-0 or 4-0 in the south-coast derby.

It was not a great performance at Adams Park, it was actually a bit embarrassing.

But if we are able to get a win against Southampton, even put in a performance, Jackett could begin to get some of the fans back that he has lost.

This is a one-off game and even if we don’t get the victory, some fight and spirit is needed from the team.

We waited after the defeat at Wycombe to speak to Jackett as he boarded the team bus.

Ronan Curtis. Picture by Joe Pepler

He was quite honest and even admitted the performance was nowhere near good enough.

But you just feel if we are to get turned over 3-0 or 4-0 against Southampton his time is running out.

It’s hard to turn things around when you’re on a bad run, this could be the one result Jackett needs to get things back on track.

Having said that, a heavy defeat in the derby and then failure to beat Bolton at home on Saturday could be the final nail in the coffin for him.

But the players know what this game against Southampton means to the supporters.

Although we’ve been performing badly in the league, I still think we could pull off a result.

Southampton are not doing amazingly at this moment in time and come into it on the back of a defeat at home to Bournemouth.

You feel they’ve got more important things to be focusing on as well.

We’ll either nick a 1-0 win or we’ll end up on the end of a 3-0 or 4-0 defeat.

There’s about 80 per cent of the team who have not been performing of late.

I think Ronan Curtis needs to taken out of the team, he’s gone off the boil recently.

Maybe his international call-ups have had an impact on his performance levels, but he has gone a bit flat.

I’d also take Ben Close out of the team and put Ross McCrorie in. We need someone who can put a foot in for this game.

Adam’s starting XI: Craig MacGillivray; Anton Walkes, Oli Hawkins, Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup; Tom Naylor, Ross McCrorie; Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Ryan Williams; John Marquis.