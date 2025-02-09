Gaffer For A Day, Lewis O’Donnell, aged 29 from Waterlooville, delivers his opinion on Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did you view Pompey’s performance?

That was quality, the best game I have seen us play this season, definitely away from home. I’ve been to five of our games on the road, including Derby and West Brom.

It’s a shame we couldn’t finish it off for the win, but I’m happy with the performance. Usually I’m just gutted we didn’t manage to come away with anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We showed grit and determination, chasing down the ball, pushing up. There was a lot of fight out there.

Colby Bishop's backheeled goal attempt goes wide against Sheffield United. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

What did you make of Colby Bishop?

I’m a fan, but he needs a bit of a rest, especially on Tuesday against Cardiff. Play Mark O’Mahony - if he’s back - or give Thomas Waddingham a chance.

We needed to sign an out-and-out striker who is proven in the Championship during the transfer window and that cost us big time against the Blades.

Bishop needs a rest. He has been quality since he came back, but he needs a break, he’s a bit blown out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He holds the ball up so well, but had that one-on-one chance in the second half when he should have used his left foot, instead shooting with his right. He claimed it was a corner, but you could see he shot over.

Who was your man of the match?

Josh Murphy was outstanding. It was his pace down the wing and his delivery was much better than it usually is.

We should have scored a few times from his crosses, two open goals were missed, but at least Connor Ogilvie scored one of them.

Murphy is quality, but he does have his off-days, such as what we’ve seen in the previous few games. He has shown his quality this season, but it’s about being consistent.

He’s definitely Championship quality.

Pompey's Josh Murphy was excellent against Sheffield United on Saturday. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. | PA

So 15 games left, how do you see it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not worried about relegation, there are far worse teams around us at the minute and, if we play like we did at Sheffield United, we will be fine.

It’s about maintaining that consistency. We have everyone around us at home to come - and I’m looking for six points against Cardiff and Oxford United in the coming week.

Still, to come away from an away game feeling positive is not something we’re used to this season. Normally when we travel back we feel we’ve been really battered.

Any other business?

Well yes. On behalf of the charity Friends Fighting Cancer, we are walking 72 miles in 24 hours from Wembley stadium to Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is arrive in time for Pompey’s kick-off against Watford on Monday, April 21.

Nicolas Schmid - 8

Zak Swanson - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Rob Atkinson - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Freddie Potts - 8

Andre Dozzell - 8

Matt Ritchie - 7

Callum Lang - 8

Josh Murphy - 9

Colby Bishop - 6