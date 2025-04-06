Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gaffer For A Day, Kirsty Roxanne, aged 25 from Portchester, analyses Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall...

What’s your assessment of Pompey’s display?

Nothing really happened in the first half, it was quite scrappy, more ball in the air than on the ground.

The second half was much more of a fight, it could have gone either way and a point each side would have been thoroughly deserved for both teams. No-one looked like edging it to get the victory.

The facts are we conceded two goals from a header in exactly the same position both times - and didn’t mark Mihailo Ivanovich, who got them both. Defensively, that is poor.

But, overall, we put up quite a fight. We’ve improved a lot in away games, but it’s holding onto those last few minutes. We let it slide yet again, when we should have walked away with a point.

Who stood out for you?

Regan Poole is my man of the match, simply for his defensive qualities. Whenever Millwall attacked, he was clinical in making sure the ball got out of Pompey’s defensive area, the first man to the job every time.

He stood his ground and stopped Millwall from excessively battering us, always putting his foot and head in, whatever it took. He played really, really well.

Sometimes Poole is a bit more panicky in the final third when the other team are attacking him due to pace and strength, he can get knocked off the ball quite a lot.

Gaffer For A Day, Kirsty Roxanne, named Regan Poole as her Pompey man of the match against Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But he’s a really good player for Pompey and definitely stood out against Millwall.

What do you think about the relegation scenario?

Any team from 16th to 24th is in the battle, but if we can pick up two wins from our last six matches then we’ll be absolutely fine.

But people have every right to panic. After beating Leeds to go 10 points clear, to then lose against Plymouth and Preston and drop to four points clear is shocking.

We still have a good distance to go to be safe, but I completely understand why people are getting nervous, especially with our away streak. Surely nobody is expecting anything from Coventry on Wednesday night?

I’m actually looking at our three home games for the points we need. If Derby sit back like Plymouth then we could be in for a struggle. If we lose then it could well come to Hull on the final day for whether we are relegated.

What did you make of Mousinho’s comments about ‘discriminatory language’?

If anyone is using discriminatory language they should be out of the ground within two seconds. I couldn't imagine being a fan of the football club and knowing another fan is speaking the way they are towards our team, they should just be out.

They are not real supporters, you don’t speak to anyone in that way - and John had every right to stop the game and make it known.

Personally, I haven’t heard loads of it at Fratton Park, especially in my season-ticket seat of the South Stand. Although sitting in the press box, you’re a bit more excluded from normal conversations.

Still, it’s pretty disgusting to continue to be using discriminative terms to other people.

Nicolas Schmid - 7

Jordan Williams - 7

Regan Poole - 8

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Cohen Bramall - 6

Freddie Potts - 6

Andre Dozzell - 7

Matt Ritchie - 7

Terry Devlin - 7

Josh Murphy - 8

Colby Bishop - 8