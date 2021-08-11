Gaffer for a Day Lee Roberts, from Chichester, believes Pompey fans created one of the best atmospheres he has heard during Tuesday night's trip to Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It has to be said, what an atmosphere created by Pompey fans.

Our fans were singing from when they arrived at London Bridge station to full-time at The Den. It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever heard in a ground.

For a lion’s den, Millwall fans must have been asleep, they made no noise whatsoever. They were more interested in goading Pompey fans than backing their team.

For a club which supposedly had one of most intimidating atmospheres in football, I was really disappointed.

I don’t get to many games, but last night was absolutely incredible from the Pompey fans. I still have the songs in my head this morning.

What did you make of Pompey’s performance?

To be fair, we played really well against a higher division side. It showed that should we go up then we’re able to compete with lower to mid-table teams in the Championship.

Apart from Benik Afobe, we handled them well, although some of our defending was a bit suspect at times.

For the first goal, I thought Alex Bass should have done better in terms of where he pushed the ball out, while Shaun Williams was pretty poor for it too.

Sean Raggett was the best of a bad bunch in defence, but these are very early days and I don’t want to criticise too much.

What did you make of the referee’s decision to send off Callum Johnson?

Being a qualified referee in the Sussex League, I don’t like to criticise colleagues, but from what I’ve seen it wasn’t a red card.

There was no excessive force, at worse it was studs up, and Johnson has come in from the side. I can’t see how he came to that decision.

Funnily enough, I ran the line to the referee – Charlie Breakspear – for a Dartford against Millwall friendly a couple of years ago.

He’s a lovely guy, but unfortunately got this one wrong. Referees make mistakes.

It looks like Reeco Hackett-Fairchild impressed you?

Definitely, he was my star man. An absolutely amazing performance, head and shoulders above his team-mates.

He took his goal very well and was a constant threat. It just shows that non-league gems are out there - and he has the right manager with Danny Cowley.

You need that shining light in the squad and I believe Reeco’s going to be the star performer this season.

He’s young, hungry, and has earned the right to play for this club.

Alex Bass 7

Callum Johnson 7

Sean Raggett 8

Clark Robertson 7

Connor Ogilvie 7

Shaun Williams 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe 7

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild 9

Gassan Ahadme 8

Ronan Curtis 8

John Marquis 6 (George Hirst 7)

