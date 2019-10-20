Gaffer for a Day, James Robbins, aged 25 from Petersfield, delivers his opinion on Pompey’s 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon...

Is it right you were among the AFC Wimbledon fans?

Yes, my mum used to be a season-ticket holder there and I grew up a stone’s throw from the ground, so I managed to get tickets for six of us behind the home dug-out.

At one point the home fans were singing “You’re getting sacked in the morning” to Kenny Jackett – and the Pompey fans joined in!

They thought we were a dreadful team, while realised they weren’t much better.

The game was between two very poor League One sides.

Gaffer for a Day, James Robbins, made Craig MacGillivray his man of the match against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Joe Pepler

What’s the next step for Kenny Jackett?

As low as he seems to take us, he finds a way to go lower and Saturday was the worst defeat by far.

Wimbledon are relegation contenders, there’s nothing about them, while we have aspirations of promotion – and are nowhere near that level.

We are so ambivalent towards the club at the minute, there is no feeling of emotion anywhere, the club is reflected in the manager, no heart, no desire.

The owners’ business knowledge is exceptional, but the flaws of football knowledge is exposed to all to see.

The season is still alive, but we need to get an exciting manager in, liven it up in the dressing room, promotion is still there, but everything seems to wash off Jackett, it’s unforgivable.

So will you be going to Bristol Rovers next weekend?

I have a ticket, but I’ve decided to give that up and instead go to Cheltenham and lose my money on the races.

I’m not going anymore, I can’t be bothered. As long as Jackett is there I have absolutely no intention of watching it.

Why is he still manager of my club? I would have a better afternoon watching myself lose money than going to the football.

The only reason I’d attend would be to abuse the manager for 90 minutes so the message gets through. If I have to start the ‘Jackett out’ chants, then so be it.



Any player stand out for you?

I thought Wimbledon’s left-back was quite good, but nobody from Pompey, definitely no outfield players.

Craig MacGillivray made a couple of saves and couldn’t do much with the goal, so I’ll give him man of the match.

Basically it was same old, same old, with no real creativity. To say we were flat is being kind, we were despondent.

It is more about the direction of management rather than the players. John Marquis was making all the runs but there was no real philosophy or plan to get the ball to him.

Craig MacGillivray 6

James Bolton 3

Christian Burgess 5

Sean Raggett 4

Lee Brown 5

Ben Close 5

Tom Naylor 5

Ryan Williams 6

Gareth Evans 5

Marcus Harness 4

John Marquis 5