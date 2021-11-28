Danny Cowley and Steve Evans (background) didn't part on the best of terms at Gillingham on Saturday. Gaffer For A Day Rob Cusack has praised Cowley's passion, though. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

So Rob, have you managed to warm up yet?

Well, that game matched the weather – not pleasant! But the late winner made up for it.

Pompey were the much better side and deserved to win, in contrast to Steve Evans’ post-match comments.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Had we been more composed in front of goal, we could have had a more comfortable time of it. Everything before the final third was solid, but those final five-yard passes were missing the target.

Had George Hirst netted with that lob in the second minute, it would have been a very different game and you would have expected Gillingham heads to drop considering the run they’re on.

Ah yes, Steve Evans. What an interesting character.

His post-match comments seem to be from a man who’s not going to be in that job much longer.

It struck me as verbal diarrhea, with no filter between brain and mouth. He was desperate to come out and get a reaction.

Hirst hit the bar, Mahlon Romeo somehow missed an open goal, Marcus Harness missed, Connor Ogilvie headed the ball upwards from a good position, another chance was pulled back because of injury.

So if Evans wants to go down the route that Gillingham should have scored twice, then we should have got five! It was bizarre from Evans.

We could see him getting animated during the game, that’s his style. Then you read his quotes and it’s ‘What are you talking about?’.

What about Danny Cowley’s reaction to Michael Jacobs’ stoppage-time winner?

I remember Danny Cowley being at Concord Rangers and winning it late at Gosport, turning to the crowd and pumping his fists.

I was working in Gosport’s media team at the time and was annoyed they had lost, but I get it now.

On Saturday we won through a last-minute winner in a hard-fought game – and that’s the passion you want from a Pompey manager.

Kenny Jackett was professional and level headed, very different to Cowley’s style. I definitely like seeing Cowley’s passion, though.

Pompey fans want that heart and desire from their players, but it’s also important to also see the manager buying into it.

Who was your man of the match?

Connor Ogilvie was very solid and commanding in the centre of that back three alongside two players who aren’t centre-halves.

You could tell he was very up for it against his former club and was calm under pressure, while used the ball well by passing it out to the wings.

Ogilvie has been moved into the centre because of need’s must with injuries, but he has excelled and we’re now seeing the best of him.

Let’s not forget, he has been a solid enough League One defender in a physical team like Gillingham for a number of years. Such an underrated signing.

Gavin Bazunu – 7

Kieron Freeman – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 9

Shaun Williams – 6

Mahlon Romeo – 8

Reeco Hackett – 6

Louis Thompson – 6

Joe Morrell – 7

Marcus Harness – 8

Ronan Curtis – 7

George Hirst – 6

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron