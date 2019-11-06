Gaffer for a Day, Chris Overthrow, aged 29 from North End, gives his view on Pompey’s 4-1 win over Southend...

What are your thoughts?

The first half was very cagey and looked like we were more concerned about not conceding than scoring.

In fact, the most entertaining thing were fireworks you could see behind the Milton end, getting some cheers from the Fratton end.

Then John Marquis got the goal at the perfect time, which allowed us to express ourselves a lot more.

When Southend pulled one back, we seemed to sit back a bit and invite pressure on, but scoring that penalty seemed to change it.

What did you think of Southend?

You can see why they are second from bottom of the table, but you can only beat what's in front of you.

I don't really remember them having too much of a threat, we are going to have tougher tests – and already have – this season.

Still, I am definitely encouraged by how we played in the second half and you could see the confidence rising among our players, expressing themselves a lot more.

Who stood out for you?

Nobody really shone, everyone played fairly well, so it is hard to pick out a man of the match.

However, I’ll go for Ellis Harrison, who scored twice, was energetic, hard working and gave us a bit of creativity which we needed.

He also seems to get on the end of a lot of crosses, although should have scored in the second half from a header.

It was a good penalty too, but you good see him arguing with John Marquis over it, with Marquis looking visibly annoyed not to take it.

What next for Kenny Jackett?

This will buy him more time – but it’s no secret I think we need to keep the manager.

I’m not saying everything he does is right, but sacking the manager is a gamble and with performances improving you don’t want to upset the apple cart.

It will take more than one win against Southend to convince his critics that he’s the right man.

However, it is an important step in the right direction and something to build on.

Alex Bass 6

Ross McCrorie 6 (Haunstrup 8)

Sean Raggett 7

Christian Burgess 6

Lee Brown 6

Tom Naylor 7

Ben Close 6

Ryan Williams 6

John Marquis 7

Ronan Curtis 7

Ellis Harrison 8