Gaffer: I can see a Portsmouth win at Rochdale - but can't see how Kenny Jackett can turn it around

Pompey fan Andrew Fleet, 32, from Hilsea gives his thoughts on Kenny Jackett and this weekend’s trip to Rochdale.

When it comes to Kenny Jackett, I’m one of those who feels his time is done. I guess that’s the case with most supporters now.

In my experience, I’ve never seen a manager turn it around when so many people want him out.

I know people can point to previous managers and say that was the case, but there was never an occurrence where so many people wanted a manager gone.

There’s been heckling, boos and groaning but nothing near this. I don’t see how he gets the fans back.

There just doesn’t seem to be a plan at all or coherent play, and it’s looked like that all season. It looks a mess.

The gaffer for the day would like to see Ellis Harrison up front with John Marquis.

Coventry was the first time everyone properly turned and it’s got worse.

I thought the reaction back then was harsh, personally, and he explained his thinking quite well after that game.

I do feel some sympathy for Jackett, too, because we lost our three best players in the summer. If that happened anyone would struggle.

That said, the recruitment has been poor. At right-back we currently have a left-back playing there and there’s isn’t much conviction over the new signings.

The thing about Jackett is he’s always stuck to his plans, but now he’s willingly changing. That tells me the pressure has got to him slightly.

It’s things like Marquis coming off at Wimbledon when you have to keep your goals on the pitch. Things like that. I get the logic of sticking to what you know, but he seems to have come away from that himself.

I actually think we will go to Rochdale and win this weekend.

There’s a lot of awful teams in this division and I think we have good players who can get you out of holes.

That is a strength of ours and this weekend’s game falls into that category. We have match-winners in our side.

I don’t expect it to happen, but I would go with a 4-4-2 and get Andy Cannon in the midfield.

On top of that, I’d like to see Marcus Harness on the right and Ellis Harrison up front with John Marquis.

Those two up front would blow away a lot of sides and I can’t understand why we haven’t seen that this season.