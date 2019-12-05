Gaffer for a Day, Jon Symons aged 34 from Chessington, analyses Pompey’s forthcoming clash with Peterborough...

No-one cares about the style of football if we winning – and there has been a really good mix about the way we’ve recently played.

There have been moments of brilliance, such as the goals from Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis and Brandon Haunstrup, while also some good team goals.

The way we are passing the ball around now, it’s with confidence, and we’ll be favourites for this match, I’m going for a 3-1 victory.

There are a number of selection decisions to me made, but Tom Naylor is probably going to come back into the team. Other than that I wouldn’t change too much,

Naylor is crucial to that formation and how he and Ben Close perform as a midfield pairing is important to us, if they get caught too deep then the team is stretched.

You have got to keep Brandon Haunstrup at right-back. I don’t think we should have a left-footed player there, but he has done well enough.

I’ve not been overly impressed by Ross McCrorie so far, he's had a few first-team chances and, while possesses a good engine, hasn’t really taken a game by the scruff of the neck.

On the right wing, Ryan Williams has put in some very good performances and is a tidy player who doesn’t overly commit and fits Kenny Jackett’s mindset of how the team lines up.

Marcus Harness is a player I would pay to watch, he can cause damage off the bench and I am sure, in weeks to come, will push Williams out of the side.

I would go for Williams against Peterborough, but Harness has looked really dangerous in the last few games. The injury earlier in the season knocked him a little bit more than anyone realised.

As for Nathan Thompson coming back with the Posh, I think he was badly advised over his summer departure.

He’s a good player, but you get what you deserve at the end of the day. He will probably receive a rough ride – and I won’t be sticking up for him.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Burgess, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.