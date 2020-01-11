Gaffer for a Day, Spencer Green, aged 46 from Gosport, looks ahead to Pompey’s clash with AFC Wimbledon...

I would like to see a 3-0 win, but it’s Pompey isn’t it!

There were two great results around Christmas sandwiched between two awful defeats at Accrington and MK Dons, you just don’t know.

I couldn’t have Sean Raggett and Paul Downing playing against AFC Wimbledon, it’s Laurel and Hardy isn’t it. I am thinking of bad Pompey defenders, your Carl Tiler, Drew Talbot, Ben Chorley, too many to mention.

We have missed Jack Whatmough so much. I don’t know how Raggett manages to put one foot in front of the other when he walks. He fills me with no confidence whatsoever, how he gets a game every week is beyond me.

There is a debate over the goalkeepers at the moment and I would go with Craig MacGillivray for his experience.

Gaffer for a Day, Spencer Green, wants Oli Hawkins to return to the centre of defence in place of Sean Raggett and Paul Downing. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

To be fair, I was a big fan of Luke McGee, he didn’t do anything wrong, and what has happened to him is a bit harsh, to be fair.

With Kenny’s magic crystal ball you never know who is going to appear in what position, so it wasn’t really a shock when Alex Bass came in at Gillingham, he’s a good keeper.

I would hand Cameron McGeehan his debut. I remember that incident three years ago, we didn’t know he had broken his leg when he was giving it large.

That's in the past now, his actions don’t bother me, you move on, and I like that bit of attitude about him, he has a bit of Ronan Curtis. You need people like that to get everybody wound up.

I would like us to field two strikers against AFC Wimbledon. We have not yet played to John Marquis’ strengths, while Ellis Harrison again showed his ability in the air at Walsall on Tuesday night.

With McGeehan there, he could be the key to getting the best out of Marquis.

Pompey (4-3-1-2): MacGillivray, Mnoga, Burgess, Hawkins, Seddon, Close, Harness, Curtis, McGeehan, Marquis, Harrison.