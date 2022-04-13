Gaffer for a day Wayne Harris, 45, from Fareham wants George Hirst to stay at Pompey for next season.

What was your take on victory?

It was the best performance of the season.

Nobody can argue with that, especially after the second half because Rotherham are a very good team, but it’s the fact we played so well.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the reaction from Cheltenham that Danny Cowley wanted and it’s not the first time this season they’ve come back from a poor display and put a good shift in.

The actual performance itself was very good because we played well off the ball and on the ball. I thought we were more direct than in the past and were very brave.

Were you surprised there weren’t as many fans at the game?

I can fully understand why people wouldn’t want to go. After Saturday’s performance, people didn’t really want to watch any more of that.

I’m a Fratton End season ticket holder and it’s always pretty good, but on Tuesday night the atmosphere wasn’t as good as it has been.

When we score the first goal we are such a different team – and the crowd reacts to that as well.

If Pompey didn’t put in such a poor performance on Saturday, we would have seen at least 1,000 more people there – and created a more atmospheric Fratton Park!

Where do you see the season going on from here?

Hopefully we can now go on a run and get some wins, keeping some momentum going into the summer and next season.

I expect us to finish between ninth and twelfth, it’s obviously too late to sneak into sixth place, but don't write off eighth or seventh if we can keep up these results.

I think the pressure being off might be another fact as well, so could help us sneak results under the radar.

We also have 12 players out-of-contract and they’re playing for their futures either at Pompey or to increase interest elsewhere.

Who was the player that stood out for you the most against Rotherham?

George Hirst was my man of the match because it was such a dedicated performance and he just loves to score.

You can tell in his face when he scores he just loves it. Whether he wants to be here or not, he’s a player that tries so hard and I’m so glad it’s coming right for him.

I’d love to have him back next season, but he’s on a lucrative deal at Leicester and has had to take a substantial pay-cut to come here already.

But that’s down to whether he wants to come back and continue to improve. It would be great if we can get him on a contract or even another loan.

Gavin Bazunu – 7

Hayden Carter – 7

Sean Raggett – 7

Clark Robertson – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 8

Joe Morrell – 7

Louis Thompson – 8

Marcus Harness – 7

Michael Jacobs – 7

Ronan Curtis – 7