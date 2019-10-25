Gaffer for a Day, Paul Fletcher, aged 24 from Cosham, casts his eye over Pompey’s trip to Bristol Rovers...

The football at the moment is very, very poor, but I go to support the club, I’m not going to support the manager, that is for the board to do.

Pompey midfielder Ben Close

You support your team no matter what, which is exactly what we did during the dark times when falling down the leagues.

Some fans think Kenny Jackett should be out – and every paying fan deserves an opinion. If that is your view, fair enough, the results have not been good enough.

Personally, I believe his time has come, we could do better, the team has been ripped apart and not rebuilt enough, with the players are low on confidence.

Not that I can see the owners getting rid of Jackett – but I will continue attending games and supporting the club. If Pompey are bottom of the table, I will support them.

When we play football on the floor, we are a good side, not playing lump ball as we saw at AFC Wimbledon, which was awful. We have better players than that.

We are not getting on the players’ backs, we all go to work, tickets aren’t cheap, it’s an expensive game, but we turn up in our numbers and want to see a bit of football played.

I would go with the same side against Bristol Rovers, apart from bringing in Andy Cannon for Ben Close, who needs a rest for a game or two.

Close is a quality player, I really, really rate him at the moment, but he needs a rest.

Cannon was one of the stand-out players at Wycombe, yet hasn’t started a league game since, which seems a bit unfair.

As for right-back, Ross McCrorie is probably the best out of all of them. I’ve not understood why James Bolton has been in the side at times, while Anton Walkes is a bit iffy.

Nathan Thompson would still get into this team.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Cannon, Naylor, Williams, Evans, Harness, Marquis.