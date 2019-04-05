Gaffer for a Day, Paul Fletcher, aged 23 from Cosham, casts his eye over Pompey’s trip to Wycombe.

What a brilliant day out at Wembley. The fans were quality and we were the better side after half-time, Jamal Lowe’s goal should have won it.

But we did it the Pompey way, not the easy way. With us it always has to be the hard way!

The only change I would make to that starting XI for Wycombe would be to recall Gareth Evans for Ronan Curtis.

Once he appeared from the bench, he not only wanted it more but offered more going forward in terms of his crossing, shooting and breaking into the box.

I thought Evans was fantastic on Sunday – and I’m not even one of his biggest fans! He has proven me wrong this season, though.

Last year he was very average and could do a lot better, but he has really come on during the current campaign. His work-rate is phenomenal, he puts in an extra shift and scores important goals.

I like Curtis, but he frustrates me when he tries to do a bit too much. Having said that, when up against any left or right-sided player he can often skin them.

So I would bring Evans back for Adams Park, he was harshly dropped for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Wycombe is another big game and a hard place to go, we lost there in the League Two title-winning season.

There cannot be a cup hangover, we have to win there. Sunderland bounced back to defeat Accrington and we must keep up with winning ways.

We also dropped points against Wycombe at home this season in a 2-2 draw. We can’t afford to do that again with second place still at stake.

I believe we can get automatic promotion, but it is a massive, massive ask.

I realise we came from behind to win it in 2016-17 under Paul Cook, but this situation is totally different.

The fact our last two games of the season are at home could be massive. Although Peterborough are fighting for the play-offs and Accrington always come down here and do well.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Evans, Bogle.