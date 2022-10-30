Zak Swanson is congratulated after his maiden Pompey goal. He was also Gaffer for a Day Ashley Arnell's choice as man of the match. Picture: Barry Zee

How did Pompey play?

We dominated the game, but passed it around too much and the final ball was awful.

It was a typical performance from a Steve Cotterill side, they were stubborn, determined and had one chance and scored. It was ridiculous.

It reminded me of League Two under Paul Cook when teams were happy to come here and get a point. At the final whistle their fans were buzzing with a point.

We aren’t direct enough sometimes, we have to get the ball into the box and put the cross in early, and I feel it’s one game we’ll look back on as two points dropped.

Do you believe injuries are impacting on Pompey results?

Definitely, it’s the biggest reason why our form has dipped. Compare our starting XI to that at the start of the season.

We’ve now got Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman playing. Even though Tunnicliffe did great on Saturday, neither would be in the team but for injuries.

At the moment Marlon Pack isn’t available, somebody who already has the player of the season award, for me. I don’t think there are any other contenders.

We’re missing him and Tom Lowery, although I do like Jay Mingi, while Joe Morrell did well when he came off the bench in the second half.

There were boos from near me in North Lower at the final whistle, but we are fifth, still in the play-off positions and unbeaten in three matches.

It’s not that bad. When everyone’s fit, the results will come and we’ll finish in the play-offs.

Who stood out for you?

I was impressed with Owen Dale and Ryan Tunnicliffe, but my man of the match is Zak Swanson.

It was a great goal and he produced brilliant delivery from the right, apart from one scuffed cross in the second half.

He’s really coming into it at the moment. I remember seeing him bullied off the ball quite easily in pre-season, but the Papa John’s Trophy and now League One has helped his development.

He’s obviously got something about him being at Arsenal for so long, and is proving to be a solid back-up for Joe Rafferty.

Josh Koroma didn’t seem to impress you.

He didn’t really do that much and just doesn’t look like he wants to be there. On Saturday, his attitude looked different.

When you score goals, your performance gets left alone, but take away those two he got in the league and I don’t think his all-round play has been brilliant.

Shrewsbury was probably Koroma’s worst game in a Pompey shirt, he didn’t actually do much, despite being on pitch for the whole game.

I’m a little disappointed with him, he hasn’t set the world alight. I’m expecting a bit more from a player from the Championship.

Josh Griffiths – 6

Zak Swanson – 8

Sean Raggett – 7

Clark Robertson – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Owen Dale – 7

Jay Mingi – 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 7

Josh Koroma – 5

Dane Scarlett – 6