Gaffer: It wasn't that bad of a Portsmouth performance in MK Dons defeat

Gaffer for a Day, Ian Limb, aged 51 from Waterlooville, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s 3-1 defeat at MK Dons...

What did you make of that?

Gaffer for a Day, Ian Limb, named Anton Walkes as his Pompey man of the match against MK Dons. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

If we played MK Dons again, we would beat them. To be honest, it wasn’t that bad a performance.

The opening goal changed it, coming totalling against the run of play after we had dominated the opening 35 minutes.

Rhys Healey’s opener came from nowhere. The Dons looked shaky at the back, we got behind them a few times, then suddenly are losing.

If we had gone in 1-0 at half-time I would have been very optimistic of turning it around, instead it became 2-0, and that’s very hard to come back from.

How did you view Pompey defensively?

The really strange thing about Sean Raggett is once he made that mistake for the first goal he returned to the player he was a few months ago – when we all thought he had improved!

You can tell that impacted upon him for the rest of the game, it really affected his performance.

For the second goal, Tom Naylor was the only one defending, he put in two tackles and then the ball went into the top corner, it was a decent strike to be fair.

Where we the other Pompey players?

Who was your man of the match?

It has to be Naylor or Anton Walkes, but I've going to give it to Walkes, who did really well and kept on going.

I know he’s not left footed, but he did give us something moving forward and got into so much space. He persevered and didn’t give up.

Compare that to James Bolton, who didn’t want to attack in case he made a mistake, everything was safety first.

Naylor always stands up to be counted, you can tell he cares.

What were your thoughts on John Marquis coming on at half-time?

Ellis Harrison was very disappointing, although I would have liked to have seen them play together when 2-0 down.

Still, Marquis did make an impact and should have scored with that chance at the start of the second half, only to scuff it.

If that was him against us, it would always end up in the back of the net! It was a good chance and he made it easy for the keeper.

I like Marquis, he works really, really hard. He arrived here to be the main man and clearly he’s not now, which has had an impact on him – I’m not sure where you go with him.

Craig MacGillivray 5

James Bolton 5

Christian Burgess 7

Sean Raggett 5

Anton Walkes 7

Tom Naylor 7

Ben Close 6

Marcus Harness 6

Andy Cannon 6

Ronan Curtis 6

Ellis Harrison 6 (John Marquis 6)