Gaffer for a Day, Ian Limb, aged 51 from Waterlooville, previews Pompey’s trip to MK Dons...

We are bound to lose this, we are Pompey, after all!

Tom Naylor has impressed Gaffer for a Day, Ian Limb, since appointed Pompey skipper. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

We have just beaten the top two in League One, next we’ll fall to defeat at a struggling team, it is a no-brainer 1-0 loss!

But without being too pessimistic, though, if we keep a clean sheet then we’ll win because there’s goals in this team.

Pompey have every chance of the play-offs this season, but now have some tough away games in the second half of the campaign because we have played the likes of Rotherham, Ipswich and Peterborough at Fratton Park.

Yet we are a different team to the beginning of the campaign, not pretty but effective with a solid back four and players up front who can get you a goal.

We don’t seem to dominate games, yet are defensively strong with moments of brilliance to win games.

It’s funny, I’ve never been a big Kenny Jackett fan, but him taking Ronan Curtis out of the side for a few games has made a world of difference and freshened up the winger.

He also deserves credit for giving the captaincy to Tom Naylor, since that point the midfielder has taken the whole team on his shoulders and looks a natural leader.

Naylor must now remain in front of the back four, protecting it, unlike what happened at Accrington.

Bearing in mind Ryan Williams is injured, I would keep Marcus Harness there and not make any more changes to the team which beat Wycombe 2-0.

I would probably swap Andy Cannon, who gives energy but there is no end product, no intuitive pass or vision, he just runs around a lot.

But you can’t change a team which is winning and in good form at present.

Even Sean Raggett seems to be growing. I wasn’t sure there was a professional footballer in there a few months ago, but he has definitely improved.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Close, Naylor, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.