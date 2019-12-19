Gaffer for a Day, Daniel Byrne, aged 37 from Waterlooville, previews Pompey’s clash with Ipswich...

I’m hoping there will be a minute’s silence ahead of this match to honour John Jenkins and Jim Smith.

Gaffer for a Day, Daniel Byrne, wants a minute's silence to remember Jim Smith (pictured here with Harry Redknapp) and John Jenkins before Saturday's visit of Ipswich. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

I know the preference these days is for applause, but let’s have some respect for John, you don’t have applause at remembrance events for D-Day veterans like him.

Nobody claps, that should be the way on Saturday, too there should be a minute’s silence.

I met John a few times at Fratton Park, my season ticket is in the lounges and he would come round and talk to the tables, such a lovely and polite man.

Jim Smith was a massive part of my childhood, I loved him as manager, he understood us and was full of respect for our club.

Unfortunately that team was broken up and he didn’t receive the support to rebuild it properly.

As for the Ipswich game, we have them on Saturday and Wycombe on Boxing Day – and need four points in total.

We cannot afford to drop two points at home over that period, so should be throwing the kitchen sink at it, fielding a 4-4-2.

We have to try that system, we've not looked fluid all season, so it's time to try something else.

In John Marquis we have a striker not playing in his natural position, he's not getting into the final third, or even the box, but he is there to score goals.

I know he works tirelessly, you can’t accuse him of not putting a shift in, but we need him in the role he was brought here to perform.

Okay, we don't create an abundance of chances, but he is never in a position to score, despite paying all that money for him.

As for the centre-halves, they should be Sean Raggett and Christian Burgess, even though Raggett was shaky at first and has grown into that position.

I’ve also been more impressed by James Bolton at right-back than Ross McCrorie.

Pompey (4-4-2): MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Harness, Naylor, Close, Curtis, Harrison, Marquis.