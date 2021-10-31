Sean Raggett was Pompey's man of the match against Bolton according to Wayne Harris, from Fareham. Picture: Joe Pepler

How do you think Pompey played?

In the first half it looked like two mid-table teams in League One.

Bolton hit the post and had another pushed onto the bar by Gavin Bazunu, while we weren’t really creating chances. It was a midfield tussle and at half-time I thought that was rubbish.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half we were more penetrative, more offensive, Ronan Curtis came out of his shell, and Marcus Harness was playing more central, which is where he causes most damage.

It was a fortuitous winner, the ball crept it and I had to look at the linesman to make sure, but it gave us the three points.

What did you make of John Marquis’ goal celebration?

John is fully aware he has his critics and his body language proves that. That wasn’t the first time, he also did it against Sunderland.

He’s making a statement there and being petulant. I don't think he’s helping his cause doing that kind of thing to the Fratton End, who hardly ever sing his name now.

Marquis has warranted criticism because, ultimately, he’s paid to score goals and not been doing that.

It’s his third season now and his contract is up in the summer. I would be very surprised if it’s renewed at this rate. He’s also one of our highest-paid players.

What have you made of the player reaction since Ipswich?

After Rotherham and Ipswich I wanted to see a response – and I am satisfied with what has happened since.

In the last two matches we have performed better and, most important of all, been better defensively.

It is no coincidence that, since going back to a back four, we are more steady. Although I do feel sorry for Kieron Freeman, who is a right-back asked to play as a third central defender and has now been dropped.

However, I’m still concerned that we kind of sulk when going behind. Although at Accrington we managed to come back to get a late equaliser.

Who impressed you?

It’s a tough one because Louis Thompson came on for Ryan Tunnicliffe at the end of the first half and did very well.

However, I’m going to give man of the match to Sean Raggett, who is now performing consistently and is our best player at the moment.

I originally had my doubts about him, he was quite easy to get past and his passing and footwork worried me at times.

I don’t know if Danny Cowley has changed him, but he’s been a different player this season and very dependable.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Mahlon Romeo – 8

Sean Raggett – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Lee Brown – 6

Shaun Williams – 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe (Louis Thompson – 8) – 5

Marcus Harness – 7

Reeco Hackett – 7

Ronan Curtis – 7

John Marquis – 6

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron