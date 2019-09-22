Gaffer for a Day Ashley Arnell, aged 20, from Fratton, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

What do think went wrong at Adams Park?

I think Ellis Harrison was very silly to get sent off. He didn’t need to get involved in that incident.

Nnamdi Ofoborh’s tackle on Tom Naylor was in front of me. Harrison ran all the way over from the other side of the pitch to get involved.

It was always going to be a straight red card and then Harrison didn’t react. He cost us that game.

If we’d have had 11 men then we’d have won with a numerical advantage because we had a good spell after it.

Gaffer for a Day Ashley Arnell felt Ellis Harrison cost Pompey at Wycombe. Picture: Nigel Keene

The penalty that Naylor gave away was the right decision as well – his arm was high up in the air.

What did you make over Pompey’s overall performance?

I think it was just poor again.

The set-pieces were diabolical. Ronan Curtis put one decent free-kick across in the second half but there was nothing from the players again.

There's no passion or meaning to anything – it's like they can’t be bothered.

John Marquis is getting no service and not getting the chance to do much because he’s starved of the ball.

Kenny Jackett doesn’t know his best team. It's quite worrying we’re almost two months into the season and the manager doesn’t know his best team.

He’s gone back to Oli Hawkins at centre-back and he was our best player. That shouldn’t happen, he’s a striker playing in defence.

Andy Cannon was playing well before going to right-back but Curtis yet again didn't do much.

You made Oli Hawkins your man of the match - how come?

He had a really good game and didn’t make one error.

There was a point on the half-hour mark when he just brought the ball out, beating two players before passing it.

That just shows you how bad it has been in the past few weeks. You had every faith in Matt Clarke when he did that and never panicked but now you're thinking “Don't cause problems we don't need”.

Wycombe weren’t particularly great and they're third in the league. It shows how bad we have been.

Were you part of the “We Want Jackett Out" chants”?

Yes, I was. I think enough is enough but the owners won’t sack him.

It's the first big decision they have had to make. They haven't really had to make any big decisions yet.

The stadium and the floodlights, people are happy for those to go ahead.

But at the end of the day, the manager is the biggest decision you have to make in charge of a football club and it needs changing.

I don’t think they will get rid of him.

And now on to a little game on Tuesday?

I was buzzing for it at the start of the month. Although we had a couple of poor games, I still thought we’d do alright against Southampton.

But I'm dreading it now – I don't even want to go!

I will support them and get behind my team, it's a derby at the end of the day.

We’ve just got to do our bit and make Fratton Park as hostile as possible, make sure they want to stay in the tunnel and don't want to come back out for the second half.

Ashley’s Pompey ratings

Craig MacGillivray 6

James Bolton 6

Christian Burgess 6

Oli Hawkins 8

Brandon Haunstrup 6

Tom Naylor 6

Ben Close 6

Ellis Harrison 6

Andy Cannon 6

Ronan Curtis 5

John Marquis 5